Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Why bitcoin ATMs are taking over malls and gas stations across the U.S.

November 8, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A different kind of ATM is setting up shop in your local convenience store. These machines look like traditional banking kiosks, but they allow customers to buy bitcoin in cash. Bitcoin ATMs, or BTMs, exploded in popularity between 2020 and mid-2022, at the height of the crypto craze. At their peak, BTMs totaled 34,000 across the U.S., according to Coin ATM Radar.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Disney expands cost-cutting plan by $2 billion, posts better-than-expected profit
  2. SEC Chair Gensler says rebooted FTX run by ex-NYSE chief is possible if done ‘within the law’
  3. Why bitcoin ATMs are taking over malls and gas stations across the U.S.
  4. Microsoft closes at all-time high on fresh OpenAI-related optimism
  5. Stock futures inch lower after S&P 500 registers longest winning streak since 2021: Live updates

Search


Categories