(Hedgeweek) Having spent much of the previous month adjusting to the US Federal Reserve’s apparent acceptance that interest rates would stay ‘higher for longer’, and the subsequent spike in market volatility, hedge fund managers were faced with another switch in October as US equities went on a slide, with both the S&P and Nasdaq entering correction territory, falling more than 10% from their July highs.
US equities slide hits hedge funds in October
