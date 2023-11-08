(CNBC) U.S. stock futures inched lower on Wednesday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched their longest winning streaks in about two years. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slipped 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 futures inched lower by 0.10%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 20 points or 0.06%. In after-hours action, shares of Array Technologies tumbled about 13% as the solar tracker company offered weak full-year guidance for earnings and revenue.

To read this article: