Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch lower after S&P 500 registers longest winning streak since 2021: Live updates

November 8, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures inched lower on Wednesday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched their longest winning streaks in about two years. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slipped 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 futures inched lower by 0.10%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 20 points or 0.06%. In after-hours action, shares of Array Technologies tumbled about 13% as the solar tracker company offered weak full-year guidance for earnings and revenue.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Disney expands cost-cutting plan by $2 billion, posts better-than-expected profit
  2. SEC Chair Gensler says rebooted FTX run by ex-NYSE chief is possible if done ‘within the law’
  3. Why bitcoin ATMs are taking over malls and gas stations across the U.S.
  4. Microsoft closes at all-time high on fresh OpenAI-related optimism
  5. Stock futures inch lower after S&P 500 registers longest winning streak since 2021: Live updates

Search


Categories