Sam Bankman-Fried lawyer says government portrayed FTX founder as a ‘monster’

November 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As lawyers in Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial presented their closing arguments on Wednesday, prosecutors reminded jurors of the mountain of evidence provided by key witnesses, while defense counsel accused the government of portraying the FTX founder as a “monster. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos told the court there’s “no serious dispute” that $10 billion in customer money that was sitting in FTX’s crypto exchange went missing, with some of it going to pay for real estate, investments, loan repayments and political donations.

