Opening Brief Filed in Lawsuit Against the SEC to Vacate Private Fund Adviser Rule

November 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, an international law firm, has filed an opening brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals challenging the new rule adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulating private fund advisers. According to the brief, This case is about an unprecedented and unlawful intrusion by the SEC into business relationships among private parties that has been undertaken without any Congressional authority.

