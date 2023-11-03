Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nasdaq 100 futures slip after Apple reports earnings: Live updates

November 3, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures slipped Thursday night after Apple issued its latest quarterly results. Futures linked to the tech-heavy index slid 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures dropped 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 19 points, or 0.06%. In after-hours action, Apple fell 3% after the iPhone maker issued a weak revenue outlook for the December quarter.

