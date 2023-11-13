Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Moody’s cuts U.S. outlook to negative, citing deficits and political polarization

November 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The ratings agency has affirmed the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the U.S. at Aaa. “In the context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues,” the agency said. “Moody’s expects that the US’ fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability.”

