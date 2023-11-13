(CNBC) The ratings agency has affirmed the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the U.S. at Aaa. “In the context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues,” the agency said. “Moody’s expects that the US’ fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability.”
Moody’s cuts U.S. outlook to negative, citing deficits and political polarization
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.