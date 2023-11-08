(Opalesque) Data from hedge fund research firm PivotalPath showed that hedge funds are increasingly adopting a more defensive strategy as concerns about the macroeconomic environment have made making directional bets on the stock market harder, PivotalPath said. U.S. equity long/short hedge funds have cut to six year lows the level at which swings in the S&P 500 affect their profits or losses, as portfolio managers are taking less directional bets.

