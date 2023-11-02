Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed holds rates steady, upgrades assessment of economic growth

November 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday again held benchmark interest rates steady amid a backdrop of a growing economy and labor market and inflation that is still well above the central bank’s target. In a widely expected move, the Fed’s rate-setting group unanimously agreed to hold the key federal funds rate in a target range between 5.25%-5.5%, where it has been since July. This was the second consecutive meeting that the Federal Open Market Committee chose to hold, following a string of 11 rate hikes, including four in 2023.

