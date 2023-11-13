(CNBC) Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest lender by assets, said Thursday that its financial services arm, called ICBC Financial Services, experienced a ransomware attack “that resulted in disruption to certain” systems. Immediately after discovering the hack, ICBC “isolated impacted systems to contain the incident,” the state-owned bank said.
