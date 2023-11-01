Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

AMD gives soft fourth-quarter guidance, but expects to sell $2 billion of AI chips next year

November 1, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) For the fourth quarter, AMD said it expects about $6.1 billion in sales, while analysts were looking for revenue of $6.37 billion. AMD is one of the few chipmakers capable of making the kind of high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) needed to train and deploy generative artificial intelligence models. That market is dominated by Nvidia.

