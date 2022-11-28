(CNBC) Stock futures fell early Monday as social unrest from China’s prolonged Covid restrictions weighed on markets, sending oil prices lower after Wall Street notched gains during the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 178 points, or 0.52%. S&P 500 futures were 0.67% lower and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.85%.

