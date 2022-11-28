Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures trade lower on China Covid concerns after a winning holiday week

November 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures fell early Monday as social unrest from China’s prolonged Covid restrictions weighed on markets, sending oil prices lower after Wall Street notched gains during the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 178 points, or 0.52%. S&P 500 futures were 0.67% lower and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.85%.

