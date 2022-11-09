(CNBC) The pace of Hedge Fund redemptions accelerated slightly in August to $18.92 billion (-0.38% of industry assets), according to the Barclay Fund Flow Indicator published by Barclay Hedge. A trading loss of -$54.13 billion during August saw total hedge fund industry assets decline to $4.96 trillion. Including new fund launches though, total industry AUM remains just 3.4% lower than the $5.136 trillion all-time high recorded in March of this year.

