Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge fund industry AUM holds up at just below $5tn all-time high, despite global downturn

November 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The pace of Hedge Fund redemptions accelerated slightly in August to $18.92 billion (-0.38% of industry assets), according to the Barclay Fund Flow Indicator published by Barclay Hedge.  A trading loss of -$54.13 billion during August saw total hedge fund industry assets decline to $4.96 trillion. Including new fund launches though, total industry AUM remains just 3.4% lower than the $5.136 trillion all-time high recorded in March of this year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Binance backs out of FTX rescue, leaving the crypto exchange on the brink of collapse
  2. SEC Obtains Fraud Injunction and Penny Stock Bar Against Microcap Stock Promoter
  3. Hedge fund industry AUM holds up at just below $5tn all-time high, despite global downturn
  4. Disney misses on profit and key revenue segments, warns streaming growth could taper
  5. Stock futures inch lower as Wall Street awaits results of midterm elections

Search


Categories