Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Credit Suisse sells most of its securitized products business to Apollo as it speeds up restructure

November 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced that it would accelerate the restructure of its investment bank by selling a significant portion of its securitized products group (SPG) to Apollo Global Management. Credit Suisse said the transaction, along with the potential sale of other assets to third-party investors, is expected to reduce SPG assets from around $75 billion to $20 billion.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Gemini, BlockFi, Genesis announcing new restrictions as FTX contagion spreads
  2. Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to let retail investors borrow money to trade crypto derivatives: CFTC head
  3. Cisco shares pop on earnings beat and increased 2023 forecast
  4. Fed’s Waller says he’s open to a half-point rate hike at December meeting
  5. TCI urges Alphabet to cut costs and reduce headcount

Search


Categories