Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

BlockFi lawyer tells bankruptcy court that the priority is to ‘maximize client recoveries’

November 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) BlockFi plans to reopen withdrawals as part of an effort to “maximize client recoveries,” the crypto lender’s lawyers said at a court hearing Tuesday, a day after the firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. BlockFi’s lawyers at that hearing expressed optimism that the firm is in good position to restructure and salvage the business through the bankruptcy process.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Charges Former Broker with Paying Brokerage Kickbacks and Misappropriating Nonpublic Information
  2. Digital asset investment funds see negative outflows of $23m
  3. BlockFi lawyer tells bankruptcy court that the priority is to ‘maximize client recoveries’
  4. Stock futures inch up as Wall Street awaits Fed Chair Powell’s speech
  5. Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson predicts double-digit percentage drop will hit stocks in early 2023

Search


Categories