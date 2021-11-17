Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wall Street workers set for highest bonuses since 2009

November 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Year-end bonuses for Wall Street staffers are set to be the highest since 2009 this year, with investment bankers and equities traders in line for the biggest bonuses, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Tuesday. Overall, incentives at the end of this year, which include cash bonuses and equity awards, will be significantly higher compared with last year, when most professionals saw a decline in awards, the study shows.

