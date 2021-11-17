(CNBC) The U.S. Justice Department will sell off $56 million worth of cryptocurrency it seized as part of a massive Ponzi scheme case against a man who promoted the offshore crypto lending program BitConnect, authorities said Tuesday. The Justice Department said the liquidation of the cryptocurrency follows “the largest single recovery of a cryptocurrency fraud by the United States to date.”
U.S. to sell cryptocurrency worth $56 million after record seizure in BitConnect fraud case
