Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. to sell cryptocurrency worth $56 million after record seizure in BitConnect fraud case

November 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The U.S. Justice Department will sell off $56 million worth of cryptocurrency it seized as part of a massive Ponzi scheme case against a man who promoted the offshore crypto lending program BitConnect, authorities said Tuesday. The Justice Department said the liquidation of the cryptocurrency follows “the largest single recovery of a cryptocurrency fraud by the United States to date.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Additional Investment Adviser in Cherry Picking Scheme
  2. Wall Street workers set for highest bonuses since 2009
  3. EV start-up Lucid’s market value blows past Ford at more than $89 billion as shares skyrocket
  4. Qualcomm hits record high after it tells investors it will grow without Apple
  5. Retail sales rise faster than expected in October even as inflation pushes prices higher

Search


Categories