(CNBC) JP Morgan Chase filed suit against electric vehicle maker Tesla in a dispute over warrants, according to court filings out Monday. The bank is seeking $162.2 million plus interest, attorneys’ fees and expenses. JP Morgan alleges that Tesla has breached the terms of a contract that the companies signed pertaining to re-pricing the warrants.
JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million in warrants dispute around Elon Musk take-private tweets
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.