Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million in warrants dispute around Elon Musk take-private tweets

November 16, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JP Morgan Chase filed suit against electric vehicle maker Tesla in a dispute over warrants, according to court filings out Monday. The bank is seeking $162.2 million plus interest, attorneys’ fees and expenses. JP Morgan alleges that Tesla has breached the terms of a contract that the companies signed pertaining to re-pricing the warrants.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Additional Investment Adviser in Cherry Picking Scheme
  2. Wall Street workers set for highest bonuses since 2009
  3. EV start-up Lucid’s market value blows past Ford at more than $89 billion as shares skyrocket
  4. Qualcomm hits record high after it tells investors it will grow without Apple
  5. Retail sales rise faster than expected in October even as inflation pushes prices higher

Search


Categories