Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Goldman Sachs bets on inflation-linked trades as the big winners for 2022

November 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) From oil to currencies to interest rate swaps, one of the world’s top investment banks is betting on inflation to be the biggest generator of market returns in 2022. In its widely anticipated top trading ideas for next year, Goldman Sachs recommends buying currencies of countries where policymakers will take a more hawkish approach to inflation as economies struggle to tame price pressures.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Elon Musk sells around $5 billion of Tesla stock
  2. Disney earnings miss across the board with slowing streaming growth
  3. Goldman Sachs bets on inflation-linked trades as the big winners for 2022
  4. Stock futures are muted after sell-off induced by hot inflation data
  5. Inflation has taken away all the wage gains for workers and then some

Search


Categories