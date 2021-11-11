(Reuters) From oil to currencies to interest rate swaps, one of the world’s top investment banks is betting on inflation to be the biggest generator of market returns in 2022. In its widely anticipated top trading ideas for next year, Goldman Sachs recommends buying currencies of countries where policymakers will take a more hawkish approach to inflation as economies struggle to tame price pressures.
Goldman Sachs bets on inflation-linked trades as the big winners for 2022
