Global exchange-traded products enjoy $1tn net inflows so far this year

November 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Exchange-traded products (ETPs) listed globally, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), gathered more than $1 trillion in net inflows this year through October, helping to propel assets to a record of just under $10 trillion. According to the ETFGI report, ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$116.21 billion during October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$1.04 trillion which is higher than the US$538.26 billion gathered at this point last year and significantly higher than the record US$762.77 billion.

