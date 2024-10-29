Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street braces for Big Tech earnings: Live updates

October 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were muted Tuesday as investors readied for key corporate earnings releases, including reports from notable tech names. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 132 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures traded near the flatline. Ford Motor slid about 6% after the automaker provided full-year guidance that was on the low end of its previously set range.

