(CNBC) Stock futures were muted Tuesday as investors readied for key corporate earnings releases, including reports from notable tech names. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 132 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures traded near the flatline. Ford Motor slid about 6% after the automaker provided full-year guidance that was on the low end of its previously set range.
Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street braces for Big Tech earnings: Live updates
