(CNBC)Stock futures were calm on Tuesday evening as Wall Street looks to see whether equities can be rebound to record highs this week. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were flat. Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up by about 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 24 points. The Dow and S&P 500 both slipped from their recent records during Tuesday’s regular trading session, falling 0.75% and 0.76%, respectively.

