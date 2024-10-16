Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 slips from record highs: Live updates

October 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Stock futures were calm on Tuesday evening as Wall Street looks to see whether equities can be rebound to record highs this week. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were flat. Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up by about 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 24 points. The Dow and S&P 500 both slipped from their recent records during Tuesday’s regular trading session, falling 0.75% and 0.76%, respectively.

