(CNBC) Southwest Airlines and activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management struck a deal to avert a proxy fight in exchange for naming six directors to the airline’s board — short of board control — and an earlier retirement for Executive Chairman Gary Kelly. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan will keep his job as part of the deal. “We are pleased to have come to an agreement with Southwest on the addition of six new directors that will enhance and revitalize its Board,”
Southwest and activist investor Elliott strike deal to keep CEO Bob Jordan
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.