Nasdaq futures rise as Netflix pops on strong earnings: Live updates

October 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose Friday as investors looked to end the week on a high note, while strong Netflix earnings boosted sentiment. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 49 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively. Netflix climbed 7% after the streaming giant beat Wall Street’s expectations on both lines in the third quarter, while reporting a 35% jump in ad-tier memberships from the prior three-month period.

