Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint considers pre-IPO funding as it plots a return to public markets

October 1, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Privately-held cybersecurity firm Proofpoint is exploring tapping external investors for pre-IPO financing and the consideration of mergers and acquisitions of smaller cyber companies as it seeks a return to public markets in 2026, CEO Sumit Dhawan told CNBC. “We are looking at potentially exploring public markets sometime in the next 12 to 18 months.

