(CNBC) Privately-held cybersecurity firm Proofpoint is exploring tapping external investors for pre-IPO financing and the consideration of mergers and acquisitions of smaller cyber companies as it seeks a return to public markets in 2026, CEO Sumit Dhawan told CNBC. “We are looking at potentially exploring public markets sometime in the next 12 to 18 months.
Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint considers pre-IPO funding as it plots a return to public markets
