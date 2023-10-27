(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday night after the Nasdaq Composite slipped further into correction territory. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.8%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 advanced 0.5%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 115 points, or 0.3%. In after-hours action, Amazon added nearly 5% after the e-commerce giant trounced analysts’ expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter.
Stock futures rise after the Nasdaq declines further into correction territory: Live updates
