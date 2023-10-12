Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street awaits key inflation data: Live updates

October 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked up early Thursday as investors looked toward new consumer inflation data for greater insight on the economy. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 66 points, or 0.19%. The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures inched up 0.27% and 0.28%, respectively. The consumer price report for September will be released Thursday morning. Economists are forecasting a 0.3% month-over-month increase, and 3.6% rise from the prior year.

