Stock futures dip slightly after Dow turns negative for 2023: Live updates

October 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures dipped slightly early Wednesday following a tough session that dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory for 2023. Futures tied to the 30-stock index slipped 56 points, losing 0.17%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.21% and 0.22% respectively. The moves follows a losing session on Wall Street after job openings data indicated the labor market is still strong and bond yields marched higher.

