(CNBC) Stock futures dipped slightly early Wednesday following a tough session that dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory for 2023. Futures tied to the 30-stock index slipped 56 points, losing 0.17%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.21% and 0.22% respectively. The moves follows a losing session on Wall Street after job openings data indicated the labor market is still strong and bond yields marched higher.
Stock futures dip slightly after Dow turns negative for 2023: Live updates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.