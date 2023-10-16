(CNBC) Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Friday he thinks the central bank can stop raising interest rates. “Absent a stark turn in what I see in the data and hear from contacts … I believe that we are at the point where we can hold rates where they are,” Harker said in prepared remarks for the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. “Look, we did a lot, and we did it very fast.”
Philadelphia Fed President Harker advocates holding interest rates ‘where they are’
