Philadelphia Fed President Harker advocates holding interest rates ‘where they are’

October 16, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Friday he thinks the central bank can stop raising interest rates. “Absent a stark turn in what I see in the data and hear from contacts … I believe that we are at the point where we can hold rates where they are,” Harker said in prepared remarks for the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. “Look, we did a lot, and we did it very fast.”

