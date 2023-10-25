Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jamie Dimon rips central banks for being ‘100% dead wrong’ on economic forecasts

October 25, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Tuesday warned about the dangers of locking in an outlook about the economy, particularly considering the poor recent track record of central banks like the Federal Reserve. In the latest of multiple warnings about what lies ahead from the head of the largest U.S. bank by assets, he cautioned that myriad factors playing out now make things even more difficult.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures rise after the Nasdaq declines further into correction territory: Live updates
  2. Amazon reports better-than-expected results, as revenue jumps 13%
  3. Glen Point Capital co-founder found guilty of fraud
  4. Ford misses Wall Street’s Q3 expectations, pulls guidance due to UAW strike, pending deal
  5. Bill Ackman makes $200m from bet against US treasuries

Search


Categories