(CNBC) Endeavor Group Holdings, the talent agency and sports company run by Ari Emanuel, said Wednesday it would explore strategic alternatives, which could mean a possible sale or potentially going private again after two and a half years on public markets. Indeed, soon after Endeavor’s announcement, major shareholder Silver Lake said it is considering taking the company private.
Endeavor stock surges as Silver Lake says it’s considering taking the company private
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.