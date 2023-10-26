Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Endeavor stock surges as Silver Lake says it’s considering taking the company private

October 26, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Endeavor Group Holdings, the talent agency and sports company run by Ari Emanuel, said Wednesday it would explore strategic alternatives, which could mean a possible sale or potentially going private again after two and a half years on public markets. Indeed, soon after Endeavor’s announcement, major shareholder Silver Lake said it is considering taking the company private.

