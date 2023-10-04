(CNBC) Widely followed investor Bill Gross believes Treasury yields have the potential to shoot even higher in the short run. “I think we’re gonna go to five [percent],” Gross said on Tuesday, referring to the 10-year Treasury yield. “The market certainly is oversold at the moment in anticipation of Treasury supplies, in anticipation of higher for longer in terms of the Fed.”
