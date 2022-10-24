Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wall Street eyes auto industry earnings for signs of ‘demand destruction’

October 24, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, U.S. automakers and dealers have seen record profits as demand outpaced supplies of new cars amid supply chain problems. But with interest rates rising, inflation at record highs and recession fears looming, Wall Street is closely watching third-quarter earnings results and guidance for any signs consumer demand might be weakening.

