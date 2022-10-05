(CNBC) Elon Musk has reversed course and is again proposing to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Twitter shares closed up more than 22% on the news. The social media company issued a statement saying it had received the letter and said, “The intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.”
Twitter shares surge 22% after Elon Musk revives deal to buy company at original price
