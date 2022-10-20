Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SPAC liquidations top $12 billion this year as sponsors grapple with tough market, new buyback tax

October 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A new buyback tax has motivated more and more SPAC sponsors to close up shop before the year-end, adding another headwind to the blank-check space already roiled by a tough market environment. A total of 27 SPAC deals, worth $12.8 billion, have been liquidated this year, according to data from SPAC Research. Under the new provision in the Inflation Reduction Act, SPAC sponsors could face a 1% exercise tax if they return cash to investors starting in 2023.

