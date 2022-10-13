(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials have been surprised at the pace of inflation and indicated at their last meeting that they expect higher interest rates to remain in place until prices come down, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank’s September meeting. In discussions leading up to a 0.75 percentage point rate hike, policymakers noted that inflation is especially taking its toll on lower-income Americans.
Fed officials expect higher rates to stay in place, meeting minutes show
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.