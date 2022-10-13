Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed officials expect higher rates to stay in place, meeting minutes show

October 13, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials have been surprised at the pace of inflation and indicated at their last meeting that they expect higher interest rates to remain in place until prices come down, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank’s September meeting. In discussions leading up to a 0.75 percentage point rate hike, policymakers noted that inflation is especially taking its toll on lower-income Americans.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Bridgewater founder Dalio forecasts 'perfect storm' for economy
  2. Fed officials expect higher rates to stay in place, meeting minutes show
  3. Crypto prices are higher ahead of key inflation data, bitcoin holds at $19,000
  4. Cash is king again as money managers are in no rush to embrace risk with Fed raising rates
  5. Consumer inflation expected to have run hot in September, boosted by rent

Search


Categories