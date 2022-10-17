Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk tweets SpaceX will ‘keep funding Ukraine govt for free’ amid Starlink controversy

October 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. “The hell with it,” the billionaire tweeted, “even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free.”

