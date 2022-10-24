Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto PACs backed by Sam Bankman-Fried, Scaramucci plan last-minute ad blitz for midterm elections

October 24, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A network of political action committees supported by cryptocurrency industry leaders are planning a last-minute ad campaign in support of congressional candidates, according to one of the groups’ chief strategists. Web3 Forward and Crypto Innovation, two super PACs financed by crypto executives, are both expected to spend at least six figures on an ad blitz starting in two weeks, the strategist explained. This person declined to be named in order to speak freely about the private planning.

