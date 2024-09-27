Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as traders brace for Fed’s preferred inflation reading: Live updates

(CNBC) Stock futures traded near the flatline Thursday night as Wall Street awaits a key inflation reading. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched lower by 13 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures were off by less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked down 0.1%. In after-hours action, Costco Wholesale slipped 1% after posting a revenue miss.

