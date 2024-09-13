Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 notches fourth-straight winning session: Live updates

September 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday evening as traders sought to shake off a sluggish September. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher by less than 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added just 26 points. During Thursday’s regular trading, investors snapped up shares of Big Tech names, including Nvidia, lifting the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite for a fourth consecutive day.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Three Former Executives of Medly Health with Defrauding Investors
  2. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 notches fourth-straight winning session: Live updates
  3. Boeing workers overwhelmingly reject contract, prepare to strike
  4. Oracle bumps up fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, lifting stock 6%
  5. Strong case for 50 basis point Fed rate cut, says former NY Fed chief Dudley

Search


Categories