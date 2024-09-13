(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday evening as traders sought to shake off a sluggish September. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher by less than 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added just 26 points. During Thursday’s regular trading, investors snapped up shares of Big Tech names, including Nvidia, lifting the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite for a fourth consecutive day.
Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 notches fourth-straight winning session: Live updates
