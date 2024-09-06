(CNBC) S&P 500 futures dipped Friday as investors look to Friday’s key jobs report for further clues about the state of the U.S. economy. Futures tied to the broad market index were down 0.26. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched lower by 17 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures slid about 0.64%. In after-hours trading, Broadcom slipped nearly 7% after forecasting fiscal fourth-quarter revenue just shy of analysts’ estimates.

To read this article: