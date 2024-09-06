Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 futures dip as traders gear up for big August jobs report: Live updates

September 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures dipped Friday as investors look to Friday’s key jobs report for further clues about the state of the U.S. economy. Futures tied to the broad market index were down 0.26. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched lower by 17 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures slid about 0.64%. In after-hours trading, Broadcom slipped nearly 7% after forecasting fiscal fourth-quarter revenue just shy of analysts’ estimates.

