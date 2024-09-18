Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Microsoft, BlackRock form group to raise $100 billion to invest in AI data centers and power

September 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The companies are part of the Global Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Investment Partnership. The other participants are Global Infrastructure Partners, or GIP, an infrastructure investor that is being acquired by BlackRock, and MGX, a tech investor in the United Arab Emirates. “We are committed to ensuring AI helps advance innovation and drives growth across every sector of the economy.”

