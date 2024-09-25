(CNBC) The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued Visa, the world’s biggest payments network, saying it propped up an illegal monopoly over debit payments by imposing “exclusionary” agreements on partners and smothering upstart firms. Visa’s moves over the years have resulted in American consumers and merchants paying billions of dollars in additional fees, according to the DOJ.
Justice Department accuses Visa of debit network monopoly
