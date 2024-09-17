(CNBC) It’s getting late into 2024 and the world is still worried about China. From property woes to sluggish economic data, China appears to be suffering from long Covid. The country is still reeling from the effects of widespread lockdowns since 2020, showcased through weaker GDP, a struggling stock market, and high unemployment — dashing hopes of a quick post-pandemic rebound.
David Tepper and ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry are upping bets on the Chinese economy
