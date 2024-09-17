Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

David Tepper and ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry are upping bets on the Chinese economy

September 17, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) It’s getting late into 2024 and the world is still worried about China.   From property woes to sluggish economic data, China appears to be suffering from long Covid. The country is still reeling from the effects of widespread lockdowns since 2020, showcased through weaker GDP, a struggling stock market, and high unemployment — dashing hopes of a quick post-pandemic rebound. 

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures dip slightly as Wall Street braces for retail sales data, Fed policy meeting: Live updates
  2. South Korea appeals British court ruling in dispute with activist Elliott
  3. Millennium targeting up to $10bn in long-term capital
  4. Crypto spending on 2024 election hits $190 million, led by Winklevoss twins
  5. Larry Ellison becomes world’s second-richest man, dethroning Jeff Bezos as Oracle stock surges

Search


Categories