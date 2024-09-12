Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Consumer prices rose 0.2% in August as annual inflation rate hits lowest since early 2021

September 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Inflation in August declined to its lowest level since February 2021, according to a Labor Department report Wednesday that also showed a key measure higher than expected, setting the stage for an expected quarter percentage point rate cut from the Federal Reserve. The consumer price index, a broad measure of goods and services costs across the U.S. economy, increased 0.2% for the month.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. John Deere, to pay $10 Million to resolve alleged Bribery Charges
  2. Stock futures inch lower as investors brace for more inflation and labor data: Live updates
  3. Consumer prices rose 0.2% in August as annual inflation rate hits lowest since early 2021
  4. Hedge funds navigate record volatility to post August gains
  5. Bitcoin could soon hit six figures regardless of who wins U.S. election, investors say

Search


Categories