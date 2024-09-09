(CNBC) Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase just wrapped up its worst week of the year. Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital tumbled 20%. A basket of crypto-related equities tracked by Schwab fell to its lowest level since February. The industrywide selloff reflected growing concerns about the health of the U.S. economy and tracked a broader decline in prices of bitcoin, ether and risky assets in general.
Coinbase has worst week of the year as crypto stocks plummet
