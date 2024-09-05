Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) The relationship between the 10- and 2-year Treasury yield briefly normalized Wednesday, reversing a classic recession indicator. Following economic news that showed a sharp decline in job openings and dovish remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, the benchmark 10-year yield inched above the 2-year for the first time since June 2022.

