(CNBC) The relationship between the 10- and 2-year Treasury yield briefly normalized Wednesday, reversing a classic recession indicator. Following economic news that showed a sharp decline in job openings and dovish remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, the benchmark 10-year yield inched above the 2-year for the first time since June 2022.
