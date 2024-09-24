Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Boeing sweetens labor proposal in ‘best and final’ offer as strike enters second week

September 24, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Boeing on Monday sweetened its contract offer and said it was its “best and final” proposal for its more than 30,000 machinists as their strike, which has halted most of the aerospace giant’s aircraft production, entered its second week. The labor union criticized the offer, saying Boeing didn’t negotiate it and calling it an attempt at bypassing the union.

