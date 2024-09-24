(CNBC) Boeing on Monday sweetened its contract offer and said it was its “best and final” proposal for its more than 30,000 machinists as their strike, which has halted most of the aerospace giant’s aircraft production, entered its second week. The labor union criticized the offer, saying Boeing didn’t negotiate it and calling it an attempt at bypassing the union.
