(CNBC) Despite the increasingly partisan sentiment in the cryptocurrency industry, bitcoin will thrive over the long term regardless of who wins the U.S. presidential election in November. That’s a view many crypto investors are coming to accept, as the wave of optimism spurred by former President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto overtures this summer starts to recede.
Bitcoin could soon hit six figures regardless of who wins U.S. election, investors say
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.