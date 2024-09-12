Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin could soon hit six figures regardless of who wins U.S. election, investors say

September 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Despite the increasingly partisan sentiment in the cryptocurrency industry, bitcoin will thrive over the long term regardless of who wins the U.S. presidential election in November. That’s a view many crypto investors are coming to accept, as the wave of optimism spurred by former President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto overtures this summer starts to recede.

