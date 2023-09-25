(CNBC) Stock futures edged higher in overnight trading Sunday as the market is set to enter the last week of trading in September with big losses. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched up 0.2%. Stocks have struggled this month as the Federal Reserve signaled higher interest rates for longer, sending bond yields rising.
